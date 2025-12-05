ISRO to execute seven missions by March 2026

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has seven missions lined up by March 2026, including six satellite launches and the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.

ISRO will also launch the US BlueBird Block-2 satellite. Another key mission is PSLV-C62, which will carry the primary earth observation satellite EOS-N1 along with 18 co-passenger satellites. The launch is planned for the last week of December 2025.

The details were shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. The most anticipated among the upcoming missions is the first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight, aimed at demonstrating the entire mission sequence — from aerodynamics of the human-rated launch vehicle to mission operations of the orbital module, re-entry and recovery of the crew module. The humanoid robot Vyomamitra will be on board this uncrewed mission to low Earth orbit. The first crewed Gaganyaan mission, carrying three Indian astronauts, is targeted for 2027.

ISRO will also launch an earth observation satellite for strategic purposes and Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-01) to test new technologies, including a high-thrust electric propulsion system, an indigenous travelling-wave tube amplifier and quantum key distribution.

The first PSLV built by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) through an industry consortium will launch an earth observation satellite for oceanographic studies, along with the Indo-Mauritius Joint Satellite (IMJS) and the LEAP-2 satellite. NSIL will also undertake a major commercial mission.

“So far, NSIL has deployed two commercial communication satellites to support DTH and broadband services in India. It plans to launch at least three more commercial communication satellites in the next three to four years,” Singh said.

To enhance commercial satellite launches, NSIL is developing end-to-end launch vehicles through Indian industry partners. As part of this effort, NSIL is realising five PSLV-XL rockets through a consortium of HAL and L&T. The first fully industry-manufactured PSLV is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.