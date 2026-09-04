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Home / India / ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite today

ISRO to launch Earth observation satellite today

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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EOS-05 is India’s first imaging satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit. ANI
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The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an Earth-observation satellite into geosynchronous (GEO) orbit from Sriharikota on Friday.

EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth-observation spacecraft and India’s first imaging satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit. It will allow India to monitor its territory and coastline from an altitude of 36,000 km. The satellite can capture images covering almost the entire country as frequently as once every 10 minutes.

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GSLV-F17 will be the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. Five years ago, ISRO attempted to launch GISAT-1, then known as EOS-03. While the first two stages performed as expected, the cryogenic upper stage failed to ignite, preventing the rocket from placing the satellite in the intended orbit. GISAT-1 was subsequently lost.

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