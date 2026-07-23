'Isteefa do' vs 'Vande Mataram' slogans echo in Parliament as INDIA bloc, NDA MPs face off

MPs of both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc faced off outside the Parliament today on the issue of paper leak, as tensions around the ongoing agitation of the CJP escalated.

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Both sides raised counter-slogans to slam one another. While the Congress-led bloc called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while raising the slogans "isteefaa do, isteefa do, Modi sarkar sharam karo, sharam karo", the NDA side raised the slogans "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

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The Congress side was represented by senior MPs Kumari Selja, Gurjit Aujla, Jyothimani, Jebi Mather, among others.

The opposition MPs were led by the chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

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They carried banners that read "dismiss Pradhan", setting the tone for another tense day in Parliament.