‘Immature’: Sheikh Hasina slams Bangladesh PM Rahman for skipping BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's decision to skip the BRICS summit in India was "immature" and damaged Bangladesh's national interest, former premier Sheikh Hasina has said, warning that foreign policy driven by personal reactions or short-term political calculations is inherently counterproductive.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Hasina said Bangladesh's participation at the summit of the influential grouping could have opened up new opportunities for the country's economic and social development, but that chance was lost.

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The former Bangladesh prime minister said if her presence in New Delhi was the reason behind Rahman's refusal to attend the summit, it was very unfortunate, as relations between two countries cannot be determined by personal considerations or political sensitivities involving one individual.

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Questioning Rahman's decision, Hasina said that a responsible government should "open doors for the country, not close them".

New Delhi had extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Rahman for the BRICS summit in his role as the current chair of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

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However, Rahman opted out of the summit, which took place in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

"It was deeply unfortunate that Bangladesh chose not to participate. In my view, it was an immature decision and one that did not serve Bangladesh's national interest," Hasina said.

"BRICS is not simply a diplomatic gathering. It brings together major emerging economies and creates opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and development. By participating, Bangladesh could have gained valuable experience and opened new opportunities for its own economic and social development. That opportunity was lost," she said.

The former prime minister said foreign policy cannot be conducted through personal reaction or short-term political calculation.

"India is our closest neighbour and an important historic partner, but BRICS engagement is also about Bangladesh's own place in the international community," she noted.

The 78-year-old Hasina, living in Delhi since she left Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation, also recalled, how then prime minister Ziaur Rahman visited New Delhi in 1979 even when she was staying in India.

"After the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with members of my family on August 15, 1975, and the killing of the four national leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, Ziaur Rahman came to power through an unconstitutional process," Hasina said in response to written questions.

"Yet when he visited Delhi in 1979, I was living in Delhi. When he travelled to London in 1980, I was also in London. My presence in either city did not prevent him from travelling there," she said.

"So why should my presence in Delhi prevent Ziaur Rahman's son, Tarique Rahman, from coming to India today? What is the real reason behind such a decision?" she asked.

"Relations between two countries cannot be determined by personal considerations or political sensitivities involving one individual," she stressed.

Hasina also highlighted how her government's foreign policy approach helped Bangladesh's economic growth.

"During my tenure, we maintained strong relations with India while also expanding cooperation with China, Russia, Japan, the United States, Europe and many other partners," she said.

"Friendship with one country never required hostility towards another. Bangladesh needs a mature, balanced and confident foreign policy. A responsible government should open doors for the country, not close them," she said.

The India-Bangladesh relations came under some fresh strain after Hasina held a virtual media interaction in New Delhi on August 5.

Following the event, Dhaka reiterated its demand for her extradition and even sought to link it with Rahman's planned trip to India. New Delhi sought to distance itself from the event, saying it neither played a role in it nor endorsed Hasina's comments.

The former prime minister also attacked the Rahman government for its overall foreign policy direction, and said it should be "independent, balanced and guided by national interest".

Hasina, without divulging specific details of her return to Bangladesh, said she is going back to restore democracy.

"Thousands have been jailed, many more have been forced into hiding, and families have lost homes, jobs, businesses and livelihoods simply because of their political identity," she said.

"My return is part of the struggle to restore democracy, voting rights and the rule of law. I want to stand beside the people of Bangladesh, fight for their rights, and help restore democracy, security and development in my country," she said.