'It takes courage, love for country to speak up': Miss Universe India Kejiah Mejo on youth protests

Miss Universe India 2026 Kejiah Liz Mejo has praise the courage of young people who recently took to the streets in Delhi to demand accountability in competitive exams, saying speaking up for what is right reflects their love and pride for the country.

Advertisement

Mejo, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the grand finale held in Jaipur on Sunday night, said she was proud to belong to a generation that was bold, and supportive of one another.

Advertisement

“I salute each and every single one of those students, each soul that stepped out ready to protest what is right, everybody who joined hands for the betterment of our nation,” Mejo told PTI when asked about the recent youth protests in Delhi.

Advertisement

“It takes a lot of courage to be able to speak up. It takes a lot of pride, a lot of love for your country,” she said.

The protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical outfit. It began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system and the NEET paper leak and subsequently spread to other parts of the country.

Advertisement

The agitation ended on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the union Education Minister and the government, following talks with CJP representatives, agreed to its other demands, including compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

Mejo said she was “incredibly proud” to be part of such a generation.

“That is the India that I represent,” she said.

The 19-year-old from Kerala, who will now represent India at the Miss Universe competition, said wearing the national crown was not merely about an individual victory but about carrying the stories and aspirations of young women from across the country.

“I am not the only deserving one. I am not the one that is the ultimate winner. I’m just the one that gets to represent each of those stories. I am the one that is able to amplify their voices,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Mejo said pageantry had been a significant part of her life but winning the Miss Universe title seemed “absolutely impossible” when she first began dreaming of it at a young age.

The journey was also marked by fear and self-doubt, she added.

“I have many moments of weakness because I am just a girl. I am just another ordinary person at the end of the day,” she said.

“When you work for something so much that every time you close your eyes you dream of it, you are bound to have fears. You are bound to have doubts,” she added.

Asked about representing India at the global competition, Mejo said she wanted to carry with her the diversity of the entire country rather than represent only her home state.

“I want to represent every part of India,” she said, adding that meeting contestants from different states had allowed her to learn about their cultures and traditions.

“When I go to Miss Universe, I am carrying each of these stories, each of the land, each of the soil that each of these girls have brought to me,” she said.

Even after winning the pageant, Mejo aspires to become a lawyer one day. She said she does not see her legal ambitions and pageant career as competing choices.

“I absolutely love law. I have been wanting to be a lawyer since grade nine, and I am not ready to let that go either. I do not believe that you have to choose between your dreams. Rather, you can choose to let them work together to amplify one another.

“I would use law to be able to create a positive change in the world, and I believe alongside this crown, I can do exactly that,” she added.

On her idea of beauty, Mejo said it went beyond physical appearance.

“Beauty, I think, is how you make people feel when they see you. We, as humans, truly do see beyond the skin. We see beyond every single filter of a person, and we really remember what they made us feel like, not what they look like,” she added.

Mejo won the Miss Universe India 2026 title after competing against 51 other contestants at the Jaipur grand finale. Vaishnavi Ganesh of Tamil Nadu was named first runner-up, while Gujarat’s Anushri Satavlekar finished as second runner-up.