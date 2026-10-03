'It will take just 2 minutes': Rahul Gandhi on new 'Satyagraha' digital platform to lodge protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the truth was being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure that it did not happen, as he launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests occurring across the country.

He urged people to register their protests against the government on the 'Satyagraha' platform, which he launched a day after the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to help ensure aid for people wherever "truth was being crushed".

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"Across the country, people are fighting for their rights — and too often, fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, women — every struggle has its own story. But a lone voice is often easier to silence.

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“‘Satyagraha’ is an initiative to bring these voices together on one map," he said in a post on X.

Invoking Mahatma, the Congress MP said, "Bapu taught us that truth is our greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with the truth. If you too are fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take just two minutes." Gandhi said their protest will find a place on the Satyagraha map, adding "you will see who else, like you, is fighting their own battle".

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"And I will do whatever I can — in Parliament, on the streets, through letters, wherever I am needed — to stand with you. As the Leader of the Opposition, that is my responsibility. Tell me the story of your Satyagraha...," he said.

In a video posted along with it, the Raebareli MP said, "As you all know, truth is being suppressed all across the country, and there are multiple protests happening across the country."

Noting that protests on land, women's rights, Dalit rights, OBC rights, education, and exams are taking place, he said, "And we want to help organise these protests, put them together on one map, and work together with you to see if we can help you resolve what you're fighting for. Take a look at the Satyagraha website. Fill out the form. Enroll your movement on the website, and we will try to see how we can support you. We'll be in touch." "As the leader of the opposition, it's important for me to help people resist where truth is being crushed. The truth is important. It's important at the highest levels, but it's important that we fight for it in every corner of the country," Gandhi said in his video message.