Italian Deputy PM calls on President

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming Tajani and his delegation, the President said, “Both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilisational heritage, with a proud history of contributing to the world through our philosophy, literature and arts.”

“We have been interconnected over the centuries through trade and the exchange of people and ideas. In the contemporary era, the two countries are collaborating closely in emerging technologies, innovation and defence. We are also working together on multilateral platforms such as the G20,” she said.

The two leaders agreed that India-Italy strategic partnership would reach new heights in the times to come.

Murmu further said there was great potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

“India’s rapid economic growth and the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration,” said the President, inviting Italian companies and PSUs to expand their operations in India, especially for manufacturing and co-production.

She urged Italian green technology companies to explore possibilities of cooperation and partnership with Indian industry.

The President also said that the ‘Joint Strategic Action Plan’ announced during the meeting of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio in November 2024, was a blueprint for the next five years. This action plan would be a guiding framework to accelerate our joint efforts, she added.

The President also noted that Italian universities and research centres were exploring possibilities of collaboration with Indian partners. “The New Education Policy has facilitated foreign universities to open campuses in India. Italian universities can be invited to open campuses in India,” she added.