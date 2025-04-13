DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Italian Deputy PM calls on President

Italian Deputy PM calls on President

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Welcoming Tajani and his delegation, the President said, “Both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilisational heritage, with a...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. PTI
Advertisement

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Welcoming Tajani and his delegation, the President said, “Both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilisational heritage, with a proud history of contributing to the world through our philosophy, literature and arts.”

“We have been interconnected over the centuries through trade and the exchange of people and ideas. In the contemporary era, the two countries are collaborating closely in emerging technologies, innovation and defence. We are also working together on multilateral platforms such as the G20,” she said.

Advertisement

The two leaders agreed that India-Italy strategic partnership would reach new heights in the times to come.

Murmu further said there was great potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Advertisement

“India’s rapid economic growth and the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration,” said the President, inviting Italian companies and PSUs to expand their operations in India, especially for manufacturing and co-production.

She urged Italian green technology companies to explore possibilities of cooperation and partnership with Indian industry.

The President also said that the ‘Joint Strategic Action Plan’ announced during the meeting of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio in November 2024, was a blueprint for the next five years. This action plan would be a guiding framework to accelerate our joint efforts, she added.

The President also noted that Italian universities and research centres were exploring possibilities of collaboration with Indian partners. “The New Education Policy has facilitated foreign universities to open campuses in India. Italian universities can be invited to open campuses in India,” she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper