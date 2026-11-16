An Italian political leader's remarks criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a recent event in India have drawn criticism in his country, with a senior leader of the ruling coalition in Rome saying it is "inappropriate" to intervene in a friendly nation's internal political debate.

Deborah Bergamini, national deputy secretary of the Forza Italia party, on Sunday criticised Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, for his comments at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Filibeck had expressed support for Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged irregularities in the country's electoral rolls and used the slogan "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod," a Hindi political slogan that translates as "Those who stole the vote must vacate their seats".

In a social media post, Bergamini, without naming Filibeck, said an Italian representative of the European Socialist and Democratic Party had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress (INC).

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Bergamini's party, Forza Italia, is part of Italy's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I believe that in a democracy, everyone is free to raise the theses and accusations they believe. Provided they can prove them," Bergamini said.

She added that it was "inappropriate to enter into an internal political debate of a great friendly country", with which Italy had established a "special strategic partnership" and developed cooperation across sectors.

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Bergamini also said Europeans should not give lessons on democracy to India, which has 970 million voters.

"India has its political institutions and its judiciary: any conflict and contestation must be resolved by following and respecting the rules of democracy," she said.

At the Bharat Summit, organised by the INC on November 13-14, Filibeck said Gandhi had defended the principle of "one person, one vote".

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"His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it," he said.

The "vote chori" (vote theft) campaign, led by the INC and other opposition parties, alleges electoral irregularities by the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

Both the BJP and the poll panel have rejected the allegations as baseless.