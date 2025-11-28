DT
Home / India / ITBP chief Praveen Kumar to hold additional charge of BSF

ITBP chief Praveen Kumar to hold additional charge of BSF

Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, to hold the additional charge till a regular incumbent is named

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:54 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a formal order to this effect. Photo for representation
Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Praveen Kumar will hold additional charge of Border Security Force once incumbent DG BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary retires on November 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a formal order to this effect.

In an office memorandum, government under-secretary Sanjeev Kumar conveyed approval of the competent authority for assignment of additional charge of the post of DG BSF to DG ITBP Praveen Kumar till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders. Praveen Kumar is a 1993 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.

