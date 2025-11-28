ITBP chief Praveen Kumar to hold additional charge of BSF
Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, to hold the additional charge till a regular incumbent is named
Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Praveen Kumar will hold additional charge of Border Security Force once incumbent DG BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary retires on November 30.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a formal order to this effect.
In an office memorandum, government under-secretary Sanjeev Kumar conveyed approval of the competent authority for assignment of additional charge of the post of DG BSF to DG ITBP Praveen Kumar till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders. Praveen Kumar is a 1993 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now