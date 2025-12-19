ITBP spends Rs 17.8 crore on land for firing range but site unfit for use: CAG

Ignoring the findings of a technical committee set up for checking the suitability of a proposed site for establishing a field firing range for mortars, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) acquired land costing Rs 16.55 crore, which could not be put to its intended use.

In addition, the force continues to incur recurring expenditure on the pay and allowances, which amounted to Rs 88.41 lakh up to March 2023, on a platoon deployed for security of this land, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed in a report tabled in Parliament on December 19.

In December 2005, the ITBP decided to identify land at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh to set up its Support Weapon Training School (SWTS) with a field firing range (FFR) for 81 mm mortar having an effective range of 5,000 metres.

Accordingly, an area measuring 727.47 hectares was identified in January 2015. An expenditure of Rs 35.36 lakh was also incurred towards the topographical survey and soil investigation of this land.

A technical committee in its report submitted in June 2015 said that the proposed land was not safe for 81-mm mortar firing range due to inhabitance in nearby villages and that the measurement of land, with a length of 2,350 meters and width of 1,640 meters was not as per the required parameters for firing range which required a length of 5,020 meters and width of 3,887 meters. The committee also recommended for re-settlement of the villagers at some other place.

Despite the committee report, the ITBP went ahead with the acquisition process in January 2016 and in March 2015, the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned an amount of Rs 16.55 crore for transfer of 654.38 hectares for the establishment of the SWTS and FFR. A lease deal for 30 years was signed between the ITBP and the local administration in August 2017.

In February 2020, the ITBP decided to surrender the existing land to the Madhya Pradesh Government with the request to refund the amount or adjust the same against the cost of another proposed land in the state. “However, there was no follow up on that decision,” CAG observed in its report.

The ITBP has maintained that after exhausting all possibilities for acquiring 9,000-10,000 acres for field firing range of 81 mm mortar and due to non-availability of such land, the Director General, ITBP, had recently directed the Deputy Inspector General, SWTS at Karera, to establish the school on 1,616.97 acres of land which has already been allotted and mutated in the name of ITBP for the purpose.

Further, the approval of layout plan and issuing sanctions for authorised infrastructure for SWTS at Damoh land are under process at the ITBP headquarters and the shifting of SWTS from Karera to Damoh is being done in an expeditious manner, for which timelines for different activities to be undertaken have been assigned to ITBP officials. The CAG, however, observed that the process of establishment of SWTS at Damoh has also not been completed despite lapse of more than six years.