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Home / India / ‘It’s a crime, PM Modi must order filing of FIR’: Rahul Gandhi on Kharge ‘purification’ row

‘It’s a crime, PM Modi must order filing of FIR’: Rahul Gandhi on Kharge ‘purification’ row

Congress leader says this incident shows BJP-RSS mindset that they do not want Dalits to progress, live with respect and be successful

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP-RSS over the ‘shuddhikaran’ (purification) ceremony carried out at the venue of a rally addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani earlier this month, saying it was a “crime” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must order the registration of an FIR in the matter.

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The Leader of Opposition said this incident shows the BJP-RSS mindset that they do not want the Dalits to progress, live with respect and be successful.

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“We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice,” he said at a press conference in Delhi.

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