It’s dynasty vs caste census as BJP-Congress clash escalates

If the old pension scheme was Congress’ poll plank on the eve of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections, which it won, caste census is the party’s new election pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker today, declared that the state would conduct a caste survey if re-elected. “I have already spoken to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel about this.

“We will conduct a caste survey along the lines of Bihar if voted to power. The Bihar caste survey showed OBCs, SCs and STs make up 84 per cent of the state’s population. Should they not get their place in top jobs?” said Priyanka. The BJP, on the other hand, continued to attack the Congress for seeking to “divide the society for political gains”, and expanded its anti-dynasty narrative in the electoral landscape.

BJP president JP Nadda, while addressing an important election meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad, today said the BJP was the only national party fighting across the country with national development as its goal.

“The only political party now which is fighting as a national party in India is the BJP. Mark my words, today or tomorrow it will be the BJP in every state, working with the ideology of building a strong nation. No one else can do this,” Nadda said. In a veiled attack on the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS and the Gandhi family-dominated Congress, the BJP chief said he was not afraid of family-based parties where brothers fight brothers.

“The people of the country will never support dynastic parties. Indian democracy is one that thrives on free debate and discussions,” Nadda said in Telangana, where the ruling BRS is pitted against the Congress and the BJP. Nadda also told cadres that the “BJP can never be cancelled”.

“No one can cancel us. We stand firm. But we have to be clear about our ideology. Every worker has to go across all Telangana villages and speak of how the BJP alone can offer solutions for development at the local, regional and national levels,” said Nadda.

