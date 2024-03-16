It’s extortion racket, seize BJP’s accounts: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Launched in the name of cleaning up the system of political finance, the electoral bond scheme was in reality "world biggest extortion racket" to collect money from corporate houses, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday, accusing PM Narendra Modi of "orchestrating" it with the help of central probe agencies.

Addressing a press conference at Thane, Rahul said the entire infrastructure sector was turned into an extortion racket. "It (the electoral bond scheme) was Modi's plan. He ran the racket. Gadkari was not involved," claimed Rahul, who is Maharashtra in connection with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded a special probe and said BJP's bank account should be frozen. "The BJP collected crores of rupees from electoral bonds. We got donations, but our account has been frozen. How shall we fight election, where is the level playing field?" he said.

