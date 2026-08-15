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Home / India / 'It's his desperation': Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'dimaagi Naxals' attack

'It's his desperation': Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'dimaagi Naxals' attack

Jairam Ramesh calls Modi a 'master abuser' after PM warns against 'intellectual Naxals' in Independence Day address

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:07 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. PTI file photo
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The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for his "dimaagi Naxals" attack and termed it a "sure sign of desperation".

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister first attacked his opponents as "urban Naxals" and is now calling them "dimaagi Naxals". He termed Modi a "master abuser" in entire political science.

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"First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation. It is a separate matter that he ends up doing whatever these so-called 'urban naxals' or now 'dimaagi naxals' are demanding or advocating.

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"It is not for nothing that the PM has a MA being the 'Master Abuser' in Entire Political Science that he is," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In his 13th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, Modi hailed the elimination of Naxalism from the country but cautioned against lowering the guard, saying "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimaagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around".

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"We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but the 'dimaagi Naxals' are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest.... They want to drag the society on the wrong path," the prime minister said.

"These intellectual Naxals have to be identified and isolated," he added.

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