‘It’s not save democracy but save dynasty’: Shivraj Chouhan takes jibe at Rahul, INDIA bloc

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and INDIA bloc after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the opposition alliance held separate meetings over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chouhan questioned the opposition alliance’s cohesion and Rahul Gandhi’s standing within it, arguing that the Congress leader was yet to be accepted as the undisputed leader of the INDIA bloc. His remarks came hours after the opposition parties announced a joint programme of protests, including “Save Democracy” marches from October 2 to 8, and a march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission on October 6.

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Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks at the CWC meeting, where he urged party colleagues to “start believing in me”, Chouhan said the appeal itself showed that questions remained within the Congress about his leadership.

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“The INDIA alliance is not ready to accept Rahul as its leader. They are trying to establish and relaunch him again and again,” Chouhan said, adding that Gandhi’s appeal for trust at the CWC meeting indicated, in his view, that even the Congress was not fully convinced about his leadership. The Indian Express separately reported that Gandhi had addressed internal scepticism at CWC and urged party members to believe in his leadership.

Chouhan also attacked the INDIA bloc’s decision to launch “Save Democracy March”, describing it as a “Save Dynasty March” and alleging that the opposition was seeking to protect a political family rather than democratic institutions.

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The INDIA bloc, however, has framed the campaign around its objections to the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after Wednesday’s meeting that the alliance had agreed on a joint action plan, including district-level marches between October 2 and 8 and a march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission on October 6.

The opposition parties have also demanded greater transparency in the preparation of electoral rolls and raised objections to the removal of names during the SIR process. CWC had earlier demanded a halt to the SIR exercise and restoration of deleted names, besides seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Chouhan rejected the opposition’s allegations surrounding voter lists and questioned its criticism of the Election Commission. He argued that a clean electoral roll was essential to democracy and asked why names of deceased persons, duplicate entries or people who were not eligible to vote should remain on the rolls.

“Voter list is the soul of democracy. If the voter list is not clean, democracy will die,” he said, arguing that the process of correcting electoral rolls should not itself be portrayed as an attack on democracy.

The Union Minister also challenged the opposition’s criticism of electronic voting machines, pointing to Congress victories in states such as Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh while questioning why the EVM system was being challenged only after electoral defeats.

His remarks echoed BJP’s broader response to the opposition’s “vote chori” allegations. BJP leaders have argued that opposition parties question the Election Commission and electoral processes when results go against them, while the Congress and its allies maintain that the issue concerns the integrity of electoral rolls and democratic institutions.

Chouhan further accused the INDIA bloc of looking for explanations for electoral defeats in advance and said its proposed agitation reflected frustration rather than a coherent political programme.

He referred to the Congress’s past criticism of institutions, including the judiciary and Election Commission, and recalled the Emergency imposed by the Congress government while responding to the opposition’s claims of defending democracy.

“The Congress talks about democracy, but the Emergency was imposed by Congress,” Chouhan said, arguing that the opposition's present campaign should be viewed against its record in government.

He also questioned the political unity of the INDIA bloc, referring to differences and absences around the meeting. Ahead of the meeting, DMK had announced that it would stay away, while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was not attending in person because of prior commitments. Reports also indicated that some other alliance constituents had kept their distance from the meeting.

Chouhan used these developments to question whether the INDIA bloc could claim to have a single leader or a common political direction. He specifically challenged opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, to publicly acknowledge Rahul Gandhi as their leader.

“Let Akhilesh Yadav or any senior leader of the INDIA alliance say from the heart that Rahul is their leader, and I will accept it,” Chouhan said.

He also rejected the opposition’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral standing, saying Modi’s political support came from voters rather than the Election Commission.

“If Narendra Modi has captured anything, he has captured the hearts of the people,” Chouhan said, adding that election results were determined by voters while the Election Commission performed its constitutional role.

Chouhan also brought the debate over electoral credibility back to the Congress’s own electoral record. Referring to the opposition’s criticism of EVMs, he asked why the same system had produced victories for the Congress in states where it formed governments.

The INDIA bloc’s latest campaign comes as opposition parties seek to turn the SIR controversy into a wider national political issue. Its joint programme includes protests at district magistrates’ offices from October 2 to 8, the October 6 march to the Election Commission and a proposed representation by opposition leaders to the President in October.

For BJP, the response has been to frame the opposition mobilisation as an attempt to discredit electoral institutions after defeats. For the opposition, the campaign is centred on its allegation that changes to electoral rolls could affect the integrity of elections. The competing positions are now set to play out on the streets as the INDIA bloc begins its nationwide protest programme from October 2.