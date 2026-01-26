DT
PT
Home / India / J-K marks Republic Day with traditional fervour amid tight security

J-K marks Republic Day with traditional fervour amid tight security

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and several ruling National Conference MLAs from Srinagar attends the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:16 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
Republic Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour across Kashmir on Monday amid stringent security arrangements, as the main function in the valley was held at Bakshi stadium here.

A three-tier security layer was thrown around the stadium as all entry points leading to the venue were heavily guarded by police and paramilitary personnel, officials said.

An additional security force was deployed in and around a one-kilometre radius of the stadium, with only persons invited for the function allowed to enter inside the premises.

The security arrangements for Republic Day this year were reminiscent of the period before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

However, mobile phone and internet services remained functional even inside the venue of the function.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary presided over the function at the stadium, while his cabinet colleagues Sakina Ittoo and Javed Dar unfurled the national flag at official functions in Anantnag and Baramulla, respectively.

Braving the chilly weather conditions, contingents of police, CRPF, NCC and school children took part in the march-past, presenting a salute to Choudhary.

After the parade, artistes from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir performed at the event.

The stadium, with an estimated capacity of 20,000, was almost full, mostly with government employees attending the event.

The national flag was hoisted at all government offices, including the office of the Kashmir divisional commissioner.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and several ruling National Conference MLAs from Srinagar attended the Republic Day function at Bakshi Stadium.

