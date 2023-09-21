Jaahnavi Kandula death: US council asks police to review policy

Seattle (US), September 20
The Seattle police department has said it will review a policy that allows a police union official to be involved in an investigation of a rank-and-file officer they represent and defend, a potential conflict of interest that has emerged following the tragic death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula.
Kandula, 23, was struck and killed by Officer Kevin Dave on January 23.
