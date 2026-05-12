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Home / India / Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to turn approver in money laundering case     

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to turn approver in money laundering case     

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed her plea, saying she remained in contact with the accused despite knowing his criminal antecedents

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PTI
Updated At : 05:40 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Jacqueline Fernandez. File photo
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Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday withdrew her plea seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money-laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, court sources said.

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Fernandez's counsel confirmed that she had withdrawn the plea filed before Special Judge Prashant Sharma.

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On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her plea, saying she remained in contact with the accused despite knowing his criminal antecedents.

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The federal agency, in its response to the actor's plea, had said, "The applicant (Jacqueline) remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekar (accused 1) even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents, who carefully arranged all benefits, gifts and articles for the applicant out of the 'proceeds of crime' involved in the offence of money-laundering."

It said that the consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negates any claim of being an "unwitting victim" as claimed by Jacqueline, and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator.

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According to the agency, the actor used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime for herself and her family, demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds while actively participating in the laundering process.

"Her claim of being a victim is, therefore, self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record," it added.

The actor, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.

On July 3, 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition for quashing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money- laundering case.

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