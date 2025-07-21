Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice-President, cites health issues

Barely days after he said he would retire in August 2027, subject to divine intervention, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, resigned from office on Monday.

The abrupt resignation, given on health grounds, has sent the political circles in an overdrive of speculation over what transpired suddenly between July 10, when Dhankhar had said he would retire in 2027, till today when he resigned suddenly citing health grounds.

Dhankhar, while addressing the First Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Thursday (July 10, 2025), said, “I will retire in August 2027 subject to divine intervention.”

Dhankhar’s five-year term as the 14th Vice-President of India was to end on August 10, 2027.

A senior lawyer, he earlier served as West Bengal Governor.

Today, while tendering his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said,

Today in his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said, “To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the vice president of India effective immediately in accordance with Article 67 (a) of the Constitution. I extend my deepest gratitude to the President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we have maintained during my tenure.”

Dhankhar expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

He said the Prime Minister’s cooperation and support had been invaluable and he had learnt much during his time in office.

”The warmth, trust and affection I have received from all the MPs would ever be cherished in my memory. I’m deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as V-P in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period,” he said.

"Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour. As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat global Rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," Dhankhar added.