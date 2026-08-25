Jailed Karnataka officer found with woman in hospital ward during inspection

An undertrial government officer, who was admitted to a special ward at MIMS Hospital here for treatment, was found with a woman during a surprise inspection by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

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The KSLSA team conducted an inspection at MIMS Hospital on Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday.

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According to official sources, during the inspection, it was found that the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) survey supervisor Mahamad Hussain, who is an undertrial in a corruption case, had been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here, where he was undergoing treatment since August 21.

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They said there was no court permission and he also had no serious health condition warranting such treatment.

During the inspection, he was found to be staying there with a woman in the same room of the hospital ward, they said.

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Responding to a question if an inquiry from the police has been initiated, a police officer said, "Action is being taken against those who were deployed there as escorts and also against those who were responsible for the entry (of the woman)."

According to officials, Hussain, an officer arrested during a Lokayukta raid at the ADLR office in Srirangapatna, was remanded to judicial custody by a court on July 3, a day after the raid led by the Lokayukta sleuths.

Hussain allegedly entered the Srirangapatna Taluk Land Records office illegally and was accused of helping in Akarband (demarcation of land) work, digitisation of records and creation of fake documents using government software.

The inspection team comprised District Sessions Judge and DLSA president Chandrashekhar C, KSLSA Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty, Public Relations Officer Balasubramani, member Dr Mohan Rao Nalwade and DLSA Member Secretary Anand M.

According to Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar, Hussain was referred by the visiting doctor at the prison to MIMS Hospital, where the doctor advised that he be admitted.

Responding to reports that he was found with a woman in the hospital ward, the officer said, "That is not our responsibility. That is the responsibility of the escort provided by the district police," adding that they were taking appropriate action against the TR personnel concerned.

He said the accused has been sent back to judicial custody.

Responding to a question on whether there would be an inquiry by the prison department, he said, "We will look into the procedural lapse, particularly the delay in intimating us." Later in a statement, DGP (Prisons) Kumar said that he personally visited Mandya District Prison and MIMS along with DIG Prison (South) on Tuesday.

"On August 21, prisoner Hussain was referred for medical attention regarding his back pain complaint to MIMS on the advice of the visiting doctor. At MIMS, he was admitted to the temporary prison ward on the advice of the orthopaedic doctor. Mandya District Armed Police provided the prisoner escort," he said.

Kumar said that Mandya District Police are taking action regarding the lapses by the erring escort team members.

"Mandya District Prison Superintendent delayed in intimating the court concerned regarding the admission of the undertrial prisoner to the hospital. In this regard, an inquiry is being conducted by DIG South, Divya Sree, regarding the procedural lapses and appropriate action will be taken after receiving the inquiry report," he added.