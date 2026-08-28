Jairam questions military officials' conflicting versions on Chinese support to Pakistan

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned conflicting statements by senior military officials on the extent of cooperation between Pakistan and China during Operation Sindoor.

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Sharing video clips on X, Ramesh said Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh had, on July 4, 2025, highlighted the “very disturbingly deep nature” of the Pakistan-China partnership during the military operation.

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The Congress leader contrasted those remarks with comments made by former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on August 25, saying Gen Chauhan's account appeared to be “simply opposite” to that of Lt Gen Singh.

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Lt Gen Rahul Singh had said that China used the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May like a "live lab" to test various weapon systems and was providing all possible support to Islamabad, in line with its ancient military strategy of killing the adversary with a "borrowed knife".

Meanwhile, former CDS Chauhan, while speaking on the issue of China-Pakistan collusivity during Operation Sindoor, had said, "Almost 70 to 80 per cent of Pakistan's inventory of its platforms is of Chinese origin. We also have an inventory of foreign platforms. When we get those platforms, the maintenance, serviceability, is the responsibility of the original equipment manufacturers, and their representatives are normally in the countries, in which the equipment is deployed because they are supposed to keep them serviceable."

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"So, the Chinese OEM people would have been there. That is what the Chinese have admitted and there is nothing new in this," Chauhan said.

The Congress leader questioned whether the differing accounts reflected a broader effort to shape the public narrative around India's relations with China. “What is going on here? Is there some deeper plan to change the narrative?” he asked.

He also linked the issue to the Centre's broader China policy, alleging that there had been a “calibrated capitulation to China” and citing what he described as the Prime Minister's “infamous clean chit to China on June 2020” as well as India's record trade deficits with China.

Jairam had also questioned the former CDS on what he termed as ‘headline-grabbing revelations’, saying these weren’t substitutes for a structured and comprehensive review that was needed.

Gen Chauhan had narrated a fresh account on India’s strikes at Kirana Hills near Sargodha in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and the account differed from India's original public position articulated in May last year.

“Whether part of a deliberate strategy or not, (these revelations) are no substitute for a structured and comprehensive review exercise like what the K Subrahmanyam committee had carried out,” he said.

He was referring to the Kargil Review Committee, which was set up four days after the Kargil conflict had ended. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had, on July 29, 1999, set up the Kargil Review Committee under the chairmanship of K Subrahmanyam and the report was tabled in Parliament on February 23, 2000.