The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over rising unemployment and economic distress, citing fresh data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that showed the country’s jobless rate climbing to a six-month high of 7.5 per cent in October 2025.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that all sections of society, including students, youth, farmers, labourers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, and traders, have suffered under the “11 years of BJP’s misrule”. He accused the government of pushing the nation into an economic crisis marked by inflation, job losses and widening inequality.

“Not a single section is happy with this government. Inflation is soaring, the Rupee’s value continues to fall, and the gap between the rich and poor is expanding, making life unbearable for poor and middle-class families,” Ramesh wrote in Hindi.

Citing CMIE data, he said that unemployment had become a matter of grave concern, with lakhs of people losing jobs across sectors. “In the construction industry alone, more than 90 lakh people have lost their jobs, while the number of salaried positions has dropped by 25 lakh,” he said.

Ramesh alleged that instead of addressing the employment crisis, the Prime Minister remains “perpetually in election mode”, focused on “diverting public attention through new speeches” rather than providing real solutions.

He said that similar “frightening figures” have emerged repeatedly over the past decade, yet the government continues to ignore the distress of India’s youth.