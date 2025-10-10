DT
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi over 'selective diplomacy'

Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi over ‘selective diplomacy’

The Congress leader mocks US President Trump for his repeated claim about halting Operation Sindoor through trade and tariffs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:52 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in New Delhi. PTI file
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in “selective diplomacy” and misplaced priorities in his international outreach.

Ramesh said that while Modi spent the entire day (Thursday) in conversations with world leaders such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he appeared unconcerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and other pressing global issues.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “Prime Minister Modi spent all day yesterday talking to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and sending message after message of praise and admiration to President Trump. He did not, of course, forget to speak to the man who had unleashed the genocide on Gaza, the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, also during this time.”

The Congress leader further mocked US President Trump for his repeated claim about halting “Operation Sindoor” through trade and tariffs.

“Yesterday was also the day when President Trump, during his meeting with President Alexander Stubb of Finland, reached the half-century mark on his claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor using trade and tariffs as his brahmastra,” Ramesh said.

He further said that Trump had been “consistent, insistent, and persistent” in repeating the claim and sarcastically remarked that “it won’t be long before he scores a century.”

