Jaisalmer bus tragedy caused by AC short circuit, FSL report confirms           

           




PTI
Jaisalmer, Updated At : 04:50 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST

The fire claimed 26 lives. PTI
A forensic report has confirmed that the devastating bus fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer, which claimed 26 lives, was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle's air-conditioning system, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on October 14 after the private bus travelling to Jodhpur caught fire, barely 10 minutes after it left Jaisalmer.

The joint report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams from Jodhpur and Jaipur ruled out the presence of any explosives or firecrackers inside the bus.

Investigators found that the fire originated from the AC unit mounted on the roof, whose wiring was connected directly to the engine.

"The spark from the wiring caused smoke and the spread of carbon monoxide inside the bus, leading to suffocation of passengers. As soon as the window broke, the oxygen inflow caused the flames to intensify," an official said.

The report noted that the tyres, fuel tank, and the lower section of the bus remained intact, confirming that the fire began from the top section. Firecrackers found in the luggage compartment were soaked in water and unrelated to the incident.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said the investigation revealed "gross negligence and violation of safety norms" by those responsible.

The bus owner, driver, and body manufacturer have been arrested, he added.

