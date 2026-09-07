Jaishankar chairs meeting on India’s West Asia ties amid regional conflict

Amid the continuing conflict in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee on India’s relations with the region, highlighting New Delhi’s deep strategic, economic and people-to-people ties with the Gulf and wider West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region.

Jaishankar underlined India’s longstanding partnerships with countries in the region, including cooperation in trade, investment, energy, maritime affairs and people-to-people exchanges.

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He also highlighted the government’s efforts to safeguard the welfare of nearly 10 million Indians in the region, while ensuring energy and fertiliser security for the country.

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Despite the ongoing conflict, India is also focused on advancing trade and connectivity with its West Asian partners, Jaishankar said.

The meeting comes as the continuing conflict in the region poses challenges for India’s interests, particularly the safety and welfare of its large diaspora, energy supplies, trade routes and broader economic engagement with West Asia.

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The safety of Indian seafarers has also emerged as a key concern for New Delhi as the maritime security situation in the Gulf deteriorates.

The government has repeatedly said the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers remain a priority, with the authorities maintaining enhanced monitoring of vessels and coordinating with the Navy, Indian missions and shipping companies.

Against this backdrop, Jaishankar’s emphasis on energy security, maritime cooperation, trade and connectivity reflects the breadth of India’s interests in a region that remains critical to its economy as well as the welfare of its large diaspora.