Jaishankar embarks on week-long trip to Europe

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a week-long visit to Europe to hold talks with leaders of France, the European Union (EU) and Belgium.

Advertisement

In the first leg of his tour, Jaishankar will visit France. The EAM would visit Paris and Marseille where he would be holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Noel Barrot. He will also engage with senior French leadership, interact with think tanks and address members of the media.

Jaishankar would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue to be held in the city of Marseille.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India and France have completed 25 years of their strategic partnership.

“Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment. The two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance, and share similar outlooks on many regional and global issues,” the MEA said.

Advertisement

In Brussels, Jaishankar will hold a strategic dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas. He will also engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tank and media.

“India-EU strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year,” the MEA said.

In the third and final leg of his visit, the EAM would hold bilateral consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Maxime Prevot and would also meet the senior leadership of the country.

He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

“India and Belgium collaboration spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.