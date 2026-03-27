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Home / India / Jaishankar engages Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister at G7 meet; flags navigation, supply chain risks

Jaishankar engages Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister at G7 meet; flags navigation, supply chain risks

The meetings come at a time when disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional instability have raised concerns over energy flows and trade corridors

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on March 27, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (G7 FMM), in France. @DrSJaishankarX via PTI
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of high-level engagements, including talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Paris, as India sharpened its diplomatic messaging on the West Asia crisis and global economic security.

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Describing his interaction with Rubio as “useful”, Jaishankar also said he had a “pleasing” meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister, during which he discussed bilateral cooperation and took stock of the evolving situation in West Asia.

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At the G7 session, Jaishankar underscored the “critical importance of freedom of navigation for global economic security” amid escalating tensions affecting key maritime routes. He also flagged emerging cross-cutting threats, including narco-terror linkages, and stressed the need for deeper cooperation on critical minerals supply chains.

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The meetings come at a time when disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional instability have raised concerns over energy flows and trade corridors.

Separately, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the media briefing, said the External Affairs Minister has already held talks with counterparts from France, Germany, South Korea, Japan and Brazil, with engagements continuing.

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He said that Jaishankar addressed two key sessions at the forum. In the discussion on global governance, he pushed for urgent reform of the UN Security Council, called for streamlining peacekeeping operations and emphasised strengthening humanitarian supply chains.

In a separate session on connectivity, the minister highlighted the uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict and made a case for building more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. He underlined the importance of economic partnerships, including India’s free trade agreements, and pointed to the strategic relevance of emerging connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

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