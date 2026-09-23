Jaishankar flags India’s concerns over Russia-Iran sanctions law in talks with Rubio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday raised India’s concerns over the Russia-Iran sanctions law with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underlining New Delhi’s interests as Washington moves to expand its sanctions framework against Moscow and Tehran.

“Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA,” Jaishankar said after meeting Rubio on the sidelines of the UN high-level week. The two also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine.

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The meeting comes days after US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, giving his administration expanded statutory powers to impose sanctions, tariffs and other restrictions.

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The pressure on countries buying Russian energy was also voiced from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is heavily dependent on countries such as India, China and Turkey for its economy and called for an end to their energy trade with Moscow.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Zelenskyy argued that Russia’s dependence on oil and energy trade with these countries was central to its ability to sustain the war in Ukraine. He said cutting off such trade could put pressure on Moscow to end the conflict.

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“Russia is basing its economy on India, sometimes Turkey and China. And it is obvious if these guys stop their energy trade with Russia, then it (Russia) will have to stop fighting the war,” Zelenskyy said.

For New Delhi, the most sensitive provision in the new US sanctions law is the potential use of additional tariffs against countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas.

The legislation authorises additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries meeting specified conditions related to purchases of Russian energy. It does not, however, automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian exports. Any such action would depend on the Trump administration exercising the authority provided under the law and on the conditions specified in the legislation.

India had already conveyed its concerns to Washington at senior levels, warning of possible implications for bilateral ties, trade and the international energy market.

New Delhi has maintained that its energy sourcing decisions are driven by the need to safeguard energy security for its 1.4 billion people and are based on diversified supplies and evolving market conditions.

The US law was signed after clearing both chambers of Congress, with the House approving it 262-159 on September 16 after the Senate passed it 86-11 in August.

The Russia provisions are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine and cover sanctions involving Russian officials, financial institutions, the energy sector and vessels associated with the movement of Russian oil. The legislation also extends the US sanctions framework targeting Iran.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Rubio places the issue at the centre of continuing India-US engagement at a time when Russian energy purchases have become a particularly sensitive element of bilateral trade discussions.

The immediate concern for New Delhi is therefore the manner in which Washington chooses to implement the new sanctions powers and whether they translate into additional trade measures affecting countries such as India.

India has said it would take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests while continuing to pursue diversified energy sourcing.

The Jaishankar-Rubio meeting also comes against the backdrop of wider discussions on the Gulf and Ukraine, two issues closely connected to the evolving security and economic environment surrounding the sanctions regime.