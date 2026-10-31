Jaishankar flags 'weaponisation' of energy trade, warns of global supply disruptions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that deliberate attacks on energy trade and infrastructure are being used as a strategy to hold global energy prices hostage, cautioning that disruptions in supply chains and restrictions on market access are aggravating an energy crisis across the world.

Speaking at the second plenary of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said the crisis was not one of production but of unpredictability, disruption, unaffordable costs and challenges in accessing energy supplies.

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He said energy markets were facing increasing distortions caused by obstacles, sanctions and strategic chokepoints, with their frequency, complexity and wider economic impact growing.

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Flagging the disproportionate burden on developing economies, the minister said there appeared to be little regard for the predicament of low-income countries. He also questioned the selective distinctions being made between oil and gas, saying “convenient distinctions” and “selective carveouts” spoke for themselves.

Jaishankar cautioned against underestimating the ripple effects of disruptions in an interconnected global market, where countries and economies remained mutually dependent on energy trade.

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Reiterating India's energy priorities, he said the country needed reliable and predictable supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet its clean cooking requirements.

The minister also highlighted India's efforts to strengthen its critical minerals supply chain. He said the National Mission on Critical Minerals covered the entire value chain, from exploration to recycling, and that India had proposed a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative.

Calling for collective action, Jaishankar said the G20 must demonstrate both understanding and leadership to keep energy markets open and predictable.

He urged member countries to widen access to finance and advance cooperation in energy storage, small modular reactors, green hydrogen and biofuels.