Jaishankar heads to South Africa for G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit South Africa on Thursday to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM).

He is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event in Johannesburg, South Africa. The minister will arrive in Johannesburg to participate in the FMM, which will be held from February 20 to February 21, at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Ronald Lamola.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed this in a statement. "EAM S Jaishankar's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 countries and bolster the voice of the Global South in this important forum," the statement said. Jaishankar is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings in the margins of the FMM, the MEA added.

Advertisement

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is a crucial international forum that brings together the world's major economies. It plays a significant role in shaping the global economic agenda and fostering cooperation on various economic and financial issues. The G20 comprises 19 countries, including India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, UK, and US. In addition to the 19 countries, it also includes two regional bodies: The European Union and the African Union.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. It was founded in 1999 as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss international economic and financial issues. In 2008, it was elevated to the level of Heads of State/Government in response to the global financial crisis. In 2009, it was designated as the "premier forum for international economic cooperation." The grouping's key focus areas include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

Advertisement

The G20 Presidency rotates annually, with the host country setting the agenda and hosting the summit. It operates without a permanent secretariat. In 2023, India held the Presidency for the G20 summit under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future."