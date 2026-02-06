DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / Jaishankar highlights Free Trade Agreement as game changer at inaugural India-EU Forum

Jaishankar highlights Free Trade Agreement as game changer at inaugural India-EU Forum

Notably, India and the European Union have recently agreed to significantly deepen their strategic partnership

Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has emerged as a game-changing development in India’s partnership with the European Union, as he addressed the inaugural India-EU Forum in New Delhi.

"Addressed the inaugural India-EU Forum this morning. Highlighted that the FTA has been a game changing development for our partnership," the Minister posted on X.

Notably, India and the European Union have recently agreed to significantly deepen their strategic partnership, culminating in the conclusion of negotiations on the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement.

The deal is expected to give a major boost to bilateral trade and investment, strengthen diversified supply chains, and support sustainable and inclusive growth at a time of heightened global economic uncertainty.

Speaking at the forum, Jaishankar underlined the growing depth and breadth of India-EU ties, noting that the trade pact has provided fresh momentum to the strategic relationship.

He also flagged several other areas that hold significant potential for future cooperation, including security and defence, climate action, technology and talent mobility.

The External Affairs Minister expressed hope that the India-EU Forum would serve as an important platform for dialogue, encouraging more conversations and fostering greater convergence between India and the European Union on key regional and global issues.

