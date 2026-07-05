Jaishankar in Doha flags energy, security cooperation; set for multi-nation diplomatic tour

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday underlined India’s expanding strategic engagement with Qatar, highlighting discussions on energy security, trade, investment and regional stability during his meeting with Qatari leadership in Doha.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he held a “pleased to meet” with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, thanking him for ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

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He said the discussions reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties, while also exploring new avenues to deepen the India-Qatar strategic partnership. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in West Asia, particularly the ongoing regional conflict and its wider implications.

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Jaishankar noted that the Qatari leadership shared its assessments of the evolving situation in the region, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement amid heightened instability in West Asia.

The visit to Doha forms part of a broader high-level diplomatic tour by the External Affairs Minister across the Gulf and beyond.

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According to an official statement, Jaishankar will be on an eight-day visit from July 5 to 15, covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman between July 5 and 10, where he is scheduled to meet foreign ministers and senior leadership to advance bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The second leg of the tour will take him to New York on July 13, where he will formally launch India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–29 term, a key diplomatic priority for New Delhi.

He will subsequently travel to Brussels to participate in the third India–EU Trade and Technology Council meeting on July 14–15, where he is expected to engage with EU and Belgian counterparts on strengthening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, trade architecture and strategic convergence.

The multi-nation tour comes at a time when India is intensifying diplomatic outreach across regions, balancing energy security imperatives in the Gulf with growing engagement in multilateral forums in Europe and the United States.