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Home / India / Jaishankar in Poland pushes deeper strategic ties

Jaishankar in Poland pushes deeper strategic ties

People-to-people ties, culture and cooperation in multilateral forums were also discussed

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, in Warsaw, Poland. Image credit/@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo
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A day after visiting war-torn Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held high-level talks in Warsaw with Poland’s top leadership, pushing for deeper strategic and economic ties while discussing the Ukraine conflict, West Asia and a host of emerging global challenges.

On the second leg of his two-nation tour of Poland and Ukraine, Jaishankar met Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, besides members of the India-Poland Parliamentary Group.

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His talks with Sikorski focused on implementing the India-Poland Joint Action Plan 2024-28, with the two sides reviewing cooperation in trade and investment, space, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy.

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People-to-people ties, culture and cooperation in multilateral forums were also discussed as India seeks to expand its strategic partnership with Poland amid rapidly changing geopolitical and economic equations.

Jaishankar said India valued Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation and expressed confidence that the entry into force of the India-EU free trade agreement would lead to closer bilateral economic engagement.

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The two ministers also discussed global challenges, including supply-chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security.

The Ukraine conflict figured prominently in Jaishankar’s engagements in Warsaw, coming a day after his visit to Kyiv, where he held talks with the Ukrainian leadership.

In his meeting with President Nawrocki, Jaishankar discussed the “positive trajectory” of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the G20.

During his meeting with Sikorski, Jaishankar stressed the need for an end to the Ukraine war, saying: “Endless war must give way to end of war.”

Jaishankar also met the India-Poland Parliamentary Group led by Kinga Gajewska and exchanged views on strengthening the contemporary India-Poland relationship. He called for regular exchanges between the two countries’ parliamentary friendship groups.

The Warsaw visit comes as India seeks to deepen its engagement with European partners on trade, technology, defence and resilient supply chains while maintaining dialogue with them on major geopolitical conflicts.

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