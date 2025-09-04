Jaishankar meets Singapore PM ahead of talks with PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “pleased to call on” the visiting leader and expressed appreciation for Wong’s “constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties.”

The minister added that he is confident Wong’s discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled later in the day, will “chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties”.

The talks between Modi and Wong are expected to focus on deepening cooperation in trade, technology, and regional security.

Wong arrived in New Delhi last evening for a two-day official visit — his first trip to India since assuming office. He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation that includes Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet other senior leaders.