DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Jaishankar meets Singapore PM ahead of talks with PM Modi

Jaishankar meets Singapore PM ahead of talks with PM Modi

Wong arrived in New Delhi last evening for a two-day official visit
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via x.com/DrSJaishankar
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “pleased to call on” the visiting leader and expressed appreciation for Wong’s “constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties.”

The minister added that he is confident Wong’s discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled later in the day, will “chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties”.

Advertisement

The talks between Modi and Wong are expected to focus on deepening cooperation in trade, technology, and regional security.

Wong arrived in New Delhi last evening for a two-day official visit — his first trip to India since assuming office. He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation that includes Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Advertisement

He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet other senior leaders.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts