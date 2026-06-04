Jaishankar meets Venezuela’s acting President; says PM Modi talks will boost cooperation

India and Venezuela on Thursday signalled a renewed push to deepen their strategic partnership as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during her ongoing visit to New Delhi, ahead of her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela" and deeply valued her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

Advertisement

"Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen our cooperation," the minister said, underlining New Delhi's intent to expand engagement with the energy-rich Latin American nation.

Advertisement

Rodríguez, who arrived in India late on Wednesday on a five-day working visit, is leading a high-level delegation that includes ministers responsible for foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation.

The visit marks one of the most significant high-level exchanges between the two countries in recent years and comes as India seeks to diversify its energy partnerships and deepen engagement with resource-rich nations amid evolving global energy and geopolitical dynamics.

Advertisement

India and Venezuela share traditionally warm and friendly ties, anchored in cooperation in the energy sector, growing trade relations and a common commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.

Energy continues to remain the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Venezuela, which possesses some of the world's largest proven oil reserves, has been an important partner in supporting India's energy security requirements, while Indian public sector companies have maintained investments in the South American country's hydrocarbon sector.

Beyond energy, trade between the two countries encompasses a wide range of sectors. India's principal exports to Venezuela include refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, cotton, machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals and apparel.

Imports from Venezuela are dominated by crude oil and petroleum products, alongside metals such as iron, steel, aluminium, copper and zinc, as well as agricultural produce, chemicals and wood products.

During her visit, Rodríguez is also expected to tour facilities linked to India's energy, pharmaceutical and automobile sectors to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation and investment.

Officials said the visit is expected to impart fresh momentum to bilateral ties and open new avenues of collaboration across strategic sectors, including energy, trade, healthcare, technology, transportation and renewable energy.