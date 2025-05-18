Jaishankar on six-day Europe visit from May 19
To meet the leadership of Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a six-day official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.
During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the leadership of all three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.
