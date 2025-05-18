DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Jaishankar on six-day Europe visit from May 19

Jaishankar on six-day Europe visit from May 19

To meet the leadership of Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:45 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar during an event in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a six-day official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

Advertisement

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet the leadership of all three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper