Jaishankar reviews ties with US, Russia counterparts in Manila; Ukraine, tariffs among key focus areas

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN-led ministerial meetings in Manila, reviewing India’s ties with both countries as New Delhi navigates a challenging global geopolitical environment.

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Discussions with Rubio focused on trade and tariffs, defence, energy and emerging technologies, while talks with Lavrov centred on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, energy cooperation and the safety of Indian seafarers following the recent attack on a merchant vessel near Ukraine’s Odesa port.

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Describing his meeting with Rubio as “pleased”, Jaishankar said the two leaders reviewed priority areas under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

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“Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence,” he said in a post on X, adding that the two sides also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral developments.

The discussions came amid ongoing India-US engagement on trade, critical technologies, resilient supply chains and defence cooperation, with tariff issues continuing to feature in the bilateral relationship.

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Acknowledging that the discussion with “friend” Jaishankar were held on multiple domains, Rubio said that US’ relationship with India is “vitally important”,

“Always good to see my friend, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of ASEAN. We discussed regional security issues, the Quad, trade, and defense agreements. Our relationship with India is vitally important,” Rubio posted on X.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Lavrov covered a broad range of issues, including trade and investment, energy, connectivity, science and technology, mobility, as well as regional developments.

Jaishankar said he conveyed India’s “strong concern” over the safety of Indian seafarers following the deaths of four Indian crew members in the attack on the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo near Ukraine’s Odesa port earlier this week.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the evolving situation in the Gulf, underscoring the continuing strategic dialogue between New Delhi and Moscow on key international issues.

The meetings underscored India’s continuing diplomatic engagement with both Washington and Moscow as the Russia-Ukraine war and broader geopolitical tensions continue to reshape the international landscape.

India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict while continuing to deepen its strategic partnerships with both the United States and Russia.

Apart from the meetings with Rubio and Lavrov, Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from the Philippines, Singapore and Canada, besides meeting ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, as India stepped up diplomatic engagement on the margins of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meetings in Manila.