Jaishankar to attend ASEAN, Quad foreign ministers’ meetings in Manila

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Manila on July 22-23 to participate in a series of ASEAN-led ministerial meetings, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), as India steps up its engagement with Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that Jaishankar's visit underscores India's commitment to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and comes at a time when 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

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The meetings are expected to focus on regional security, maritime cooperation, connectivity, economic engagement and developments in the Indo-Pacific, besides reviewing progress in ASEAN's dialogue partnerships.

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On the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings, Jaishankar will also participate in a meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including maritime security, resilient supply chains, critical and emerging technologies, and other regional and global issues.

The External Affairs Minister is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries to review bilateral ties and discuss issues of mutual interest.

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The visit comes as India continues to deepen its strategic engagement with Southeast Asia through its Act East Policy, with ASEAN remaining a key pillar of New Delhi's Indo-Pacific vision.

The designation of 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation is expected to provide fresh momentum to collaboration in maritime security, the blue economy, connectivity and capacity building.