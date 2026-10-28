Jaishankar to attend G20, Quad foreign ministers' meetings in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, the US, on October 30-31, where he will also participate in a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting and hold bilateral engagements with his counterparts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

From Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to St John’s in Antigua and Barbuda to lead the Indian delegation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from November 1 to 4.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced Jaishankar’s participation at the two major diplomatic engagements, which come amid an active diplomatic calendar for India in the coming weeks.

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“The External Affairs Minister will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Atlanta, United States, from October 30 to 31,” Jaiswal said.

“On the sidelines of this meeting, he will also participate in a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts,” he added.

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The G20 meeting will provide an opportunity for India to engage with key partners on global economic and geopolitical challenges, while the Quad meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Jaishankar will then head to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth summit, where leaders and representatives of member countries will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and mobilise investment.

Jaiswal said the theme of the forthcoming CHOGM was “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”. “India looks forward to its participation in this particular event,” he said.

The back-to-back engagements will see India participate in multilateral deliberations as well as meetings with key partners, with Jaishankar representing New Delhi at both gatherings.