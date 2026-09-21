Jaishankar to lead UNGA delegation in NY; may meet US Administration over tariffs

The general debate at the UN is scheduled to be held between September 22 and 28, when global leaders will make statements outlining their country’s position.

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Jaishankar’s address at the UNGA in New York is scheduled for September 26. This will be the second consecutive year that Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to the UN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had skipped the UN General Assembly last year too, amid frosty ties with the US.

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During his visit to the US, Jaishankar is likely to meet with the US Administration over the impending imposition of punitive tariffs, said sources.

US President Donald Trump has signed a law ‘Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act’, which seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers – India and China.

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The tariff could go up to 100 per cent. However, a likely impact on the Indian exports can be assessed only after Washington DC announces the tariff rate, product coverage and implementation schedule. The high-impact trade blow comes just 18-months after Trump had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in February last year.

A statement put out by the White House had then said “the two leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade – ‘Mission 500’ – aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030”.

The MEA said, “During the visit, Jaishankar will also attend different multilateral and bilateral meetings.”