Jaishankar urges diplomacy, flags attacks on ships at G20 meeting

Calling for diplomacy over military action to resolve global conflicts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has flagged attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, warning that the Global South was bearing a disproportionate economic burden from disruptions to vital maritime routes.

Addressing the first plenary of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on Friday, Jaishankar stressed the need to preserve freedom of navigation and end attacks on commercial vessels in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

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He said attacks on civilian shipping were threatening the availability and increasing the cost of essential commodities, including fuel, food and fertilisers.

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Highlighting India's efforts to protect maritime personnel, Jaishankar said India and Liberia had launched a joint initiative to safeguard seafarers.

The minister's remarks come amid continuing attacks on commercial vessels in West Asia, including incidents involving Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Making a broader pitch for developing economies, Jaishankar said their right to industrialise was being undermined through market flooding, weaponisation of supply chains, restrictions on market access and market distortions.

"This must cease," he said in a post on X outlining his interventions at the meeting.

He also called for resilient and alternative connectivity as countries seek to reduce economic risks and diversify supply chains.

On terrorism, Jaishankar cautioned against allowing immediate strategic considerations to overshadow the threat. "Tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism. It is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners," he said.

On the broader international situation, the minister underlined that military solutions would not resolve global challenges and that diplomacy must be given a chance.

The two-day meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is being attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives of G20 countries amid divisions over conflicts, trade and global security.