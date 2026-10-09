Jal Jeevan Mission well full, but residents of 5 Latur 'tandas' yet to get water

Residents of five 'tandas' or hamlets in a village in Latur have alleged that they are facing water scarcity despite a well dug under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission being full because the supply mechanism to individual households is yet to be completed.

Rajiv Waghe, former sarpanch of Nagalgaon village in Udgir tehsil, said the pipeline and the overhead tank are unfinished, while there are also leakage issues. He alleged the delay has been caused by payment issues related to the contractor.

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"Nagalgaon has eight tandas, of which five are facing difficulties. The affected habitations are Somalak Kashiram Tanda, Maruti Tanda, Raghoba Tanda, Rangwad Tanda and Chawale Tanda. These hamlets have populations between 200 and 1500," he said.

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Lack of water supply is causing hardships for residents, especially pregnant women, he said. Residents have demanded an inspection of the entire project in the area.

"Hamlets are deprived of water despite the well being full. The water storage tank was constructed two to three years ago. Taps were installed in individual households, but not a single drop of water has flowed through them for the past two to three years," claimed Sangram Rathod, a resident of Raghoba Tanda.

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Another woman said that despite the government sanctioning official water schemes, drilling multiple borewells, and spending lakhs of rupees, the local community remains completely cut off from both drinking and domestic water.

"Families have to purchase water for Rs 10 per pot. People here are being pushed to the brink," she added.