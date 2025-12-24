DT
Home / India / Jamia Millia Islamia University professor suspended — here's the exam question that triggered the action

Jamia Millia Islamia University professor suspended — here's the exam question that triggered the action

The action followed complaints over an end-semester examination paper titled "Social Problems in India" for the BA (Hons) Social Work programme

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:34 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jamia Millia Islamia University. File photo
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has placed a faculty member of its Department of Social Work under suspension following complaints over the content of an end-semester examination paper, according to an official order issued by the varsity.

The order, dated December 23, said the university received several complaints regarding the end-semester paper titled "Social Problems in India" for the BA (Hons) Social Work programme which was set by Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare of the Department of Social Work, Semester I, for the 2025-26 academic session.

Taking note of the complaints, the JMI official said it found negligence and carelessness on the part of the faculty member in the matter. "The professor has been put under suspension and an inquiry committee has been set up," said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI.

According to the suspension letter seen by PTI, the Vice-Chancellor, acting under Statute 37(1) of the Statutes of the University, ordered that Prof. Shahare be placed under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry. PTI could not verify the authenticity of the suspension letter.

The order also said a police complaint would be filed "as per rules".

According to the order copy, Prof. Shahare's headquarters will remain in New Delhi during the suspension period, and he will not be permitted to leave without prior approval of the competent authority.

According to sources, the question "Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India giving suitable example," has culminated in the suspension of the professor.

The university has not yet officially disclosed details of the specific objections raised to the question paper.

