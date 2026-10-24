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Home / India / Jantar Mantar violence: SC panel to hear evidence on pellet gun use, harassment of female protesters

Jantar Mantar violence: SC panel to hear evidence on pellet gun use, harassment of female protesters

HPEC to hold two-day sitting on October 29 and 30; affected persons can submit complaints and representations

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi. PTI file
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The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), probing the alleged violence during the July Jantar Mantar protests, will hold a two-day sitting here on October 29 and 30 to hear affected persons and record evidence on the alleged use of pellet guns and harassment of female protesters, officials said on Saturday.

The panel will hold its proceedings from 11 am onwards at its office at Shiksha Sadan, 17 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, they said.

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Members of the public and anyone affected by the violence can walk in between 11.30 am and 3 pm on October 29 and 30 to submit complaints or representations, or present evidence, provided they carry valid identity documentation.

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The committee will specifically examine the alleged use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as instances of excessive force and property damage on both sides, officials said.

Chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the five-member panel was constituted by the apex court while hearing several petitions alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside counter-allegations of violence against police personnel.

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The panel also comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police L R Bishnoi.

To facilitate widespread participation and safeguard vulnerable witnesses, the committee has also launched an online portal, hpec.nic.in. Affected persons, witnesses, and stakeholders can access prescribed formats on the portal to upload statements, representations, and supporting documentary evidence.

"The online portal has been developed in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions to safeguard the interests of vulnerable witnesses and facilitate the submission of material by affected persons and other concerned stakeholders," a public notice issued earlier had said.

The top court has directed the HPEC to extend full protection to vulnerable witnesses, ensuring their identities remain confidential, while maintaining utmost secrecy regarding the statements and evidence submitted by them.

The CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 saw violent clashes between security personnel and demonstrators, during which police used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the crowd.

Some students were admitted to hospitals with injuries arising from the possible use of pellet guns.

The student-led agitation, which commenced at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and spread across several cities, was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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