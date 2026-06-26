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Home / India / Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India next week

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India next week

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:29 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Sanae Takaichi. AP/PTI File
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake a three-day visit to India next week to explore ways to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade, investment and defence.

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At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takaichi will be on an official visit to New Delhi from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

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"The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it said.

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It would be the first official visit of Takaichi to India.

This visit follows Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan annual summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global partnership, the MEA said in a statement.

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Following last year's summit, Japan set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (approx Rs 60,000 crore) in India over a decade.

The two sides also sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership.

Earlier this week, a plan to hold the summit in Assam was shelved due to Takaichi's tight schedule and logistical issues.

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