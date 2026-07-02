Japanese PM Takaichi arrives on 3-day visit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi are scheduled to hold bilateral talks, during which the two sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and chart a course for deeper cooperation in emerging technologies, economic security, defence, space, resilient supply chains and clean energy.

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Takaichi’s visit assumes significance as Japan is one of India’s largest foreign investors, with nearly 1,400 Japanese companies operating in the country. Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $27.5 billion in FY 2025-26.

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Japan has made substantial investments in India across sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, finance and clean energy, underscoring the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The timing of the visit is significant as it comes barely a month after the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting, where India, Japan, Australia and the US reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.