Home / India / 'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko': BSF sub-inspector exhorted troops during Operation Sindoor

'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko': BSF sub-inspector exhorted troops during Operation Sindoor

Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, along with Constable Deeapak Chingakham of the 7th BSF battalion, was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for the gallant action

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. Tribune
“Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, finish them today),” screamed BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, as he galvanised his troops to mount an effective retaliation against Pakistan drones during Operation Sindoor.

Sub-Inspector Imteyaj laid down his life during the operation.

The SI, along with Constable Deeapak Chingakham of the 7th Border Security Force (BSF) battalion, was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for the gallant action.

A government gazette issued on October 4 recalls the story of their brave act undertaken on May 10 at the border outpost (BOP) Kharkola in Jammu. The medal was announced in August during Independence Day.

Under Operation Sindoor launched by the defence forces along with the BSF, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The said BSF post came under "intense" cross-border mortar shelling and "aerial threat" (drone attack).

SI Imteyaj tactically moved out of his bunker and used a light machine gun to neutralise a drone. Constable Chingakham engaged the second drone from his LMG. Soon after, a mortar shell fired from across the border exploded near the 'morcha' (sentry post) causing grievous injuries to the two.

"Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries, including abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms.

"Despite his condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: 'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko’. He laid down life in the line of duty," his citation read.

Constable Chingakham also sustained multiple "grievous" splinter injuries in his thorax and fractured tibia but he refused evacuation.

Unwilling to abandon his buddy, Chingakham kept on fighting till his last breath and made the supreme sacrifice.

The two were awarded the Vir Chakra for their "exceptional gallantry and courage".

Sixteen other BSF troops were awarded the police gallantry medal during the 79th Independence Day for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" in Operation Sindoor.

