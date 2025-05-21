Jayant Narlikar, astrophysicist who proposed alternative to Big Bang theory, passes away

Internationally renowned astrophysicist Prof Jayant Narlikar (86) passed away in his sleep at his residence in Pune on Tuesday. Advertisement

He is best known for co-developing the Hoyle-Narlikar theory of gravity -- an alternative to Einstein’s general relativity -- and for championing the steady-state theory of the universe, a bold counterpoint to the widely accepted Big Bang theory.

Unlike the Big Bang model, which suggests the universe began from a singular explosive event, Hoyle Narlikar theory proposed that the universe has no beginning or end in time and exists in a steady state.

Advertisement

Founder of the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune, Narlikar’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian science.

“Over the course of a remarkable career, he made groundbreaking contributions to cosmology, challenged prevailing scientific orthodoxy, and dedicated himself to making science accessible to the broader public,” IUCAA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Narlikar pursued his early education in Varanasi before moving to the University of Cambridge, where he completed his PhD under the mentorship of Sir Fred Hoyle, an English astronomer who formulated the theory of stellar nucleosynthesis.

Former ISRO chairman Dr S Somnath remembered Narlikar’s contributions in cosmology. “His work in cosmology and dedication to public science education, including the creation of early science books by NCERT inspired generations. A true luminary, his legacy will continue to shine,” he said.

Narlikar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 1965 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2004, India's third and second-highest civilian honours, respectively . He was also honoured with the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the popularisation of science in 1996 and the Prix Jules Janssen from the French Astronomical Society in 2004.

“He wore his remarkable learning in various disciplines very lightly and he combined to an unusual degree formidable scholarship with humility. He was well and truly a most luminous star of Indian science, who reflected the noblest of our civilisational traditions,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remembered.