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Home / India / JCBL Group gets licence for making IAF equipment

JCBL Group gets licence for making IAF equipment

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:23 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The JCBL Group headquartered in Mohali has received the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) from the Ministry of Defence for making specialised equipment that is used to drop ‘heavy loads’ from the US-made transport planes, C-130 and C-17.

The company on Monday said LAToT was formally handed over last week during ‘VIMARSH-2026’, DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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Called the ’20 tonne heavy drop system’, it is designed for safe aerial delivery of heavy military equipment and armoured vehicles, including platforms of maximum 20 tonnes, into remote and high-altitude operational areas.

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