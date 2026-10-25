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Home / India / JD(U) expels MLA who claimed to have ‘masterminded’ 9 murders for Nitish

JD(U) expels MLA who claimed to have ‘masterminded’ 9 murders for Nitish

Wife’s primary membership also revoked

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI file
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The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh from the party for six years and cancelled his primary membership with immediate effect.

The party also revoked the primary membership of his wife Neelam Devi, a former MLA, and expelled her from the party for six years as well, over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

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In an official statement, the JD(U) accused Singh of repeatedly violating party instructions, using “indecent and insulting” language against the top leadership, and supporting a candidate from another party against the JD(U)’s nominee in legislative council polls.

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The party also announced that it would recommend to the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly the cancellation of Singh’s membership as an MLA under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection.

Days earlier, the disgruntled leader had sparked a political controversy in Bihar by claiming to have “masterminded nine murders for (former Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar”.

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The JD(U) had distanced itself from the remark, with its national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad saying the statement did not merit serious consideration.

Breaking his silence over the controversy, Singh briefly dismissed the claims, stating, “...The statement has already been refuted.”

Pertinently, the Patna High Court in March granted bail to Singh in connection with the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Singh was arrested before the polling began in the Bihar Assembly election last year.

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